Oregonian dies after fighting Alabama wildfires

REDMOND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon firefighter who went to help fight wildfires in Alabama in late November died on Monday, Governor Kate Brown announced.

Army veteran Ray Rubio, 52, passed away at a Birmingham, Alabama hospital from injuries he sustained after a fall on November 23, the U.S. Fire Administration said.

Rubio was reportedly traveling home to Oregon when he was injured.

“The loss of one of Oregon’s own is heartbreaking, and I extend my sincere condolences to Ray’s family, friends and the firefighting community who knew him well,” Governor Brown said in a press release. “Ray will be remembered as a loving husband and father who dedicated his life to service and helping others.”

Rubio started working as a firefighter and smokejumper with the U.S. Forest Service in Redmond in 1995. He is survived by his wife Julie and siblings Yvonne and Robert.

“Ray’s personality and friendship has touched many of our lives in the firefighting community,” his GoFundMe says. “His sense of humor and unstoppable work ethic have won us all over, claiming our hearts and creating enduring, fun-filled memories.”