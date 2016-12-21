Multiple theft cases solved with man’s arrest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Woodland man has been arrested after police found thousands of dollars worth of stolen items in his car.

A woman’s purse was stolen from a restaurant on November 20 and the suspect used her debit cards for nearly $2,000 in fraudulent purchases that day.

Security video from a store showed a man and his gold Toyota Highlander. On December 14, police found the Highlander in Battle Ground and pulled the driver over.

The driver, Dennis Lee Porter II was the man seen in the video. He was arrested and charged with theft and identify theft.

When they pulled Porter over, officers saw pill bottles and merchandise that looked new, power tools, bank cards and drug paraphernalia in the car. After getting a search warrant, officers found more evidence of theft and burglary.

Inside the car were apparently stolen ID cards, bank checks, prescription medications and mail addressed to about 30 different addresses. They also found gift cards and brand new clothing, smartphones, jewelry, golf clubs and other items.

The charges against Porter are:

5 felony counts of Possession of Stolen Property 2nd Degree

10 felony counts of Possession of Stolen Mail

1 felony count of Making or Having Burglary Tools

3 gross misdemeanor counts of Possession of Stolen Property 3rd Degree

3 gross misdemeanor counts of Possession of Another’s ID

1 misdemeanor count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

3 felony counts of Theft II

1 felony count of Vehicle Prowl

4 gross misdemeanor counts of Theft III

He is being held in Clark County on $57,500 bail.