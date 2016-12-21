Missing Aloha man found in deadly crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Aloha man reported missing in November was found in a deadly crash on Tuesday in Washington County, deputies say.

Michael Babcock, 42, was reported missing a month ago, but the Washington County Sheriff’s Office found him dead inside a 2003 GMC Envoy.

Deputies were called to Northwest Storey Burn Road off Oregon 6 concerning a crash involving one vehicle. The incident was reported by a log truck driver after he spotted a green sport utility vehicle on its top at the bottom of a ravine. The truck driver had recognized the vehicle from a flier.

Babcock was reported missing by his family on November 29, and though deputies had searched the area several times, heavy snowfall had rendered Northwest Storey Burn Road impassible until Monday, authorities said.

Investigators learned Babcock was driving east on Northwest Storey Burn Road, left the road, rolled several times and came to a rest at the bottom of the ravine.

Authorities don’t know what caused the crash, but it’s still being investigated.