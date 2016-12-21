Incoming storm could affect holiday travel

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another Pacific system heads our way Thursday, initially bringing rain to the coast and then into the Willamette Valley by afternoon.

This system will be colder than last weeks with snow levels around 3,000 feet overnight Thursday. We can expect 6-12 inches of snow to fall over the Cascades.

By Friday morning, snow levels fall to 2,500 feet, which means light snow may be possible in the Coast Range mountains. By Friday night, snow levels will drop to 1000 feet bringing snow chances to the west hills of the metro.

The heaviest snow will stay south in the Lane County Cascades. Winter weather advisories are in effect Thursday evening through Friday afternoon for the Cascades.

Holiday Travel, What to Know:

If you’re traveling east along I-84, be prepared to run into rain and snow Friday and Friday night. Mountain passes, including the Coast Range, will likely be snow-covered Friday morning into Saturday morning.

The Santiam Pass and Willamette Pass will likely see the heaviest snowfall. Central and south central Oregon will see snow Friday and Friday night with 2-5 inches possible for places like Bend, Madras and Redmond.

Rain and snow showers will linger into the first half of Saturday with the potential for a mix of rain and snow for the metro and valley late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day look mainly dry and cold with temperatures below freezing at night.

The KOIN 6 Weather Team will continue to track your holiday forecast