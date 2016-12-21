Holiday travel: It’s a busy time for roads and PDX

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re planning to hit the road or skies this holiday season, you certainly won’t be alone.

Millions of Americans travel for the holidays and this is looking to be a record-setting travel season. According to AAA, 103 million Americans will be traveling by car between Friday, December 23 and January 2, including 1.3 million Oregonians.

Friday is expected to be the busiest day for Portland International Airport and Oregon’s roads.

“I’m anxious traveling anytime so peak season isn’t really an issue,” David Frazee Johnson, who is flying for the holidays, said.

Security lines Wednesday morning snaked down the hall with long wait times and economy parking was already at 84% capacity.

Airport officials estimate more than 50,000 people will travel each day during the holiday rush. They recommend leaving leaving early and being patient.

Travelers are encouraged to keep their eyes on the PDX flight tracker for canceled and delayed flights.

Traffic on the roads is expected to be heavier this holiday season than last. With 91%, of Oregon’s travelers going by car, it’s an increase of 1.5% over the same time last year.

Be sure to plan extra time for travels no matter how you’re getting around this weekend.

“We’re going to California to see family,” said Becca Freeman. “We always get to where we’re going eventually.”