Grassroots drive aims to warm Portland’s houseless

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While most of us make plans to be with friends and family over the holidays, over 5000 houseless people in Portland will battle the elements.

A grassroots drive to collect coats, gloves, hats and more for the area’s people in need was conducted on Wednesday. Organizers had free food available at the event, and the proceeds from the beer sales will go to help the outreach efforts for the houseless.

Kat Stevens, who is a partner of Portland’s Houseless Support Coalition, said they would distribute the items to outreach organizations.

“We want blankets, we want handwarmers, coats, gloves, hats,” Stevens told KOIN 6 News. “Tents are a really big thing. Tents and sleeping bags, we can never get enough of those.”

She suggested “just go through your closets, clear out your warm clothing and your old camping gear, or if you have the funds to do so, you can just buy some new tents and sleeping bags bring them on down.”

About 100 people confirmed their attendance at the event and more said they will just drop off donated items.

“We’re encouraging people to come down,” Stevens said. “If they don’t have anything to give, have a beer with us because all of the proceeds from sales tonight go to these organizations to buy tents, to buy sleeping bags, to go straight into items to go out to the houseless.”

Even a pair of socks, she said, can make a big difference. “It really doesn’t take that much to help improve someone’s life who is living on the streets.”

Volunteers will then walk through the streets and hand out the donations to houseless people who need them, she said.