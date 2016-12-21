Area newcomers living small, using storage units

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland metro area has grown by more than 630,000 people in the last fifteen years, creating a housing shortage and pushing extra bodies into smaller spaces.

With more people crammed into smaller spaces, some might wonder how all of their personal belongings fit. The answer for many Portlanders is storage units.

While the demand is making the storage facility market hot, according to an August report by real estate firm CBRE, Portland is in the midst of a chronic shortage of self-storage facilities.

The Portland Tribune, however, reports that another firm claims there are 19 new storage facilities being developed currently, totaling 1.6 million square feet.

This story originally appeared in the Portland Tribune, a KOIN media partner.