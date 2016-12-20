Vancouver hospital maintenance workers vote to unionize

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hundreds of Vancouver hospital maintenance workers voted to unionize on Friday, according to the American Federation of Teachers.

By a vote of 319 to 110, service and maintenance workers at PeaceHealth Southwest voted to affiliate with the AFT, the union said.

The newly created unit will represent more than 900 workers, leaving AFT representing 3,000 employees at the hospital.

Earlier in 2016, tech workers at the same hospital voted to affiliate with AFT. Nurses at the hospital are members of the Washington State Nurses Associated, which is also under the AFT umbrella, the union said.

AFT President Randi Weingarten released the following statement:

I’m thrilled to welcome the service and maintenance workers at PeaceHealth Southwest into the AFT family. The union is a vehicle for these workers to help their patients and themselves—to ensure the patients they serve receive the care they need, and to fight for the wages and fair treatment on the job that every worker at PeaceHealth deserves. The AFT continues to grow as a healthcare union and is committed, particularly in this new national environment, to fighting for dignity and respect for all healthcare workers and ensuring that patients are put before profits.