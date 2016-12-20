Timbers trade for new goalie from Minnesota

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Timbers have traded for a new goalkeeper from Minnesota United FC, the team announced on Tuesday.

In exchange for a natural second-round pick in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft, the Timbers got Jeff Attinella.

“Adding Jeff to our roster addresses a positional need for the club, and we are excited to welcome him to Portland,” said Gavin Wilkinson, general manager and president of soccer for the Timbers.

Attinella debuted professionally with the Tampa Bay Rowdies in the NASL before playing four seasons with Real Salt Lake.

For more information on the announcement, click here.