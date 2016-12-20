Strangers ‘adopt’ families to bring Christmas cheer

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KOIN) — Taresa Minnieweather wasn’t quite sure how she was going to get everything on her list for her 4 children this holiday season.

But then her family was “adopted” by a group of total strangers from the Christmas Family Adoption Foundation.

About Christmas Family Adoption Foundation

Foundation president Mike Burright said it started in 2002 with one family and has now grown to 665 families.

“People come out of the woods, they adopt, wrap and deliver gifts to families,” Burright said.

Taresa and her family are just one of hundreds who needed a little extra help this year.

“I was telling the kids this year they might not get everything,” she told KOIN 6 News. But she went to the Foundation website and put her name on it.

“I am happy they picked me,” she said. “They get what they want this year.”