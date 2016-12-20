Sen. Merkley tapped for Senate Democratic leadership post

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., has been appointed Chief Deputy Whip of the Senate Democratic Caucus, the senator announced on Monday.

The Democratic Whip is tasked with lining up votes on legislation and acting as a go-between for other senators and party leadership.

Along with the new post, he will join the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in January.

As a member of the foreign relations committee, Merkley will have jurisdiction over diplomatic nominations, including the secretary of state. He will also play a role in developing U.S. foreign policy.

Merkley released the following statement on his new appointments:

I am honored to join the leadership team and help carry the fight for good living wage jobs, a secure retirement and opportunity for all Americans. Now, more than ever, billionaires and special interests are looking to stack the deck in their favor at the expense of the rest of us. We have big battles in front of us, and I’m ready to fight for our vision of a ‘We the People’ nation. I’m also looking forward to serving on the Foreign Relations Committee at a time of substantial international upheaval and national security concerns. Some of the biggest challenges we face as Americans are international, like climate change, violent extremism and globalization, and require global cooperation. We can’t give all Americans the opportunities they deserve without a strong, thoughtful foreign policy.