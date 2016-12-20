Secretary of state suspends probe of voter ‘robocalls’

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Oregon’s secretary of state is suspending an investigation into automated calls that told some voters in the run-up to the November election that they were marked as ‘inactive’ voters in registration rolls and their vote might not count.

Secretary of State Jeanne P. Atkins said Tuesday that while the calls confused voters, there is no evidence that they contained deliberately false information.

She has said previously that the contacts may have relied on outdated voter rolls.

In a statement, Atkins says in the future, political campaigns should consult with state elections officials to make sure their voter records are up-to-date.

Voters all across the state received the confusing automated calls in the week before the Nov. 8 election.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI also looked into the complaints.