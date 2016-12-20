World War 2 vet’s 99th birthday an internet sensation



HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — World War II veteran Jack Hardy turned 99 on Monday, and he’s celebrating like never before.

People from all across the world have sent the Hillsboro man thousands of birthday cards.

It all started with a few simple posts by his friends made via social media. Learning he’d received just several cards last year, they included a message informing readers that Hardy was about to turn 99 and encouraged the idea of sending him a card. Thanks to the Internet, the whole world is now celebrating with the man who served as a 40 MM gunner with the U.S. Army.

Jack Hardy’s 99th birthday View as list View as gallery Open Gallery World War 2 vet Jack Hardy with people wishing him a happy 99th birthday, December 19, 2016 (Courtesy photo) World War 2 vet Jack Hardy celebrates his 99th birthday with his favorite: Fish and chips (Courtesy photo) World War 2 vet Jack Hardy receives a medal on his 99th birthday, December 19, 2016 (Courtesy photo) Jack Hardy is seen here celebrating his birthday with loved ones. December 20, 2016, (KOIN) The birthday cards came from countries like Belgium and Switzerland. December 20, 2016, (KOIN) WW II veteran Jack Hardy has received birthday cards from all over the world. December 20, 2016, (KOIN)

Hardy — which is the correct spelling, not “Hardey” as seen in social media posts — is receiving thousands of messages and birthday cards from all over the world thanking him for his service.

He began his day visiting with soldiers from Fort Lewis. They delivered a medal from a colonel that read about Hardy online.

These were the same posts that brought in cards and messages from places like Belgium and Switzerland. Hardy even got a YouTube greeting from a school in New York.

All of this was done for the 99-year-old birthday boy who boasts about his two younger sisters (also in their 90s).

“All three of us still have our marbles,” he said laughing.