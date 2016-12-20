Medford officials worried about water used for growing pot

The commission will install water meters on fire hydrants at construction sites

The Associated Press Published:
In this Feb. 17, 2016 photo, plants grow at the home of Jeremy Nickle, in his backyard in Honolulu, Hawaii. Nickel, who owns Hawaiian Holy Smokes and is applying for a dispensary, grows a variety of strains and has a medical marijuana card. Those wanting to open medical marijuana dispensaries in Hawaii face unique obstacles in a state of islands separated by federal waters. (AP Photo/Marina Riker)
In this Feb. 17, 2016 photo, plants grow at the home of Jeremy Nickle, in his backyard in Honolulu, Hawaii. Nickel, who owns Hawaiian Holy Smokes and is applying for a dispensary, grows a variety of strains and has a medical marijuana card. Those wanting to open medical marijuana dispensaries in Hawaii face unique obstacles in a state of islands separated by federal waters. (AP Photo/Marina Riker)

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) – The Medford Water Commission is concerned that commercial marijuana growers might be illegally taking water from municipal sources.

The Mail Tribune reports that the commission is studying how much water is being used at filling stations in White City and Medford to see if increased marijuana production has had an impact. Officials are also hoping to determine if there are ways to police the water usage.

The commission will install water meters on fire hydrants at construction sites. Local contractors can get permission to use the hydrants, but the commission has gotten reports that other water trucks are also filling up.

Commission member Bob Strosser says the board needs to look at its policies and come up with clear and definitive guidelines on using water from filling stations.

Related Posts