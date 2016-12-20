Man hit by car in Forest Grove flown to hospital

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man struck by a car in Forest Grove was airlifted to OHSU with light threatening injuries on Tuesday evening, officials say.

The Forest Grove Fire Department said the man, who is in his late 30s, was walking along the road when he was hit.

A 911 caller found the man unconscious on Porter Road about 30 feet away from where his shoes were, officials said.

Although the man told firefighters he got hit by a car, he was having some trouble speaking, according to fire personnel.

Witnesses didn’t see the incident. They just found the man afterward.