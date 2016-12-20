Man hit by car in Forest Grove flown to hospital

The man was walking along Porter Road when he was hit

A man was life flighted after being hit by a vehicle in Forest Grove, officials say. December 20, 2016, (Forest Grove Fire)
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man struck by a car in Forest Grove was airlifted to OHSU with light threatening injuries on Tuesday evening, officials say.

The Forest Grove Fire Department said the man, who is in his late 30s, was walking along the road when he was hit.

A 911 caller found the man unconscious on Porter Road about 30 feet away from where his shoes were, officials said.

Although the man told firefighters he got hit by a car, he was having some trouble speaking, according to fire personnel.

Witnesses didn’t see the incident. They just found the man afterward.

 

