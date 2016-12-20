Holiday weather: Don’t expect a white Christmas

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Many of you are hitting the road and traveling in the coming days. We have you covered!

TUESDAY:

Showers taper off today. Don’t worry about snow or ice, temperatures are safely above freezing from the coast through the Cascades and into Central Oregon. Even the Cascade passes are wet. By afternoon, you’ll be breaking out sunglasses. High temperatures will be in the mid-50s along the coast, low-50s up and down I-5 and mid-40s in central Oregon. The only problem spot on the roads will be I-84 between Pendleton and Boise. We’re still seeing ice and snow over the Blue Mountains.

WEDNESDAY:

We may see some patches of fog and black ice on the roads early. Otherwise, it’ll be an ideal travel day. Expect dry roads. Sunshine dominates the day from the coast through the Cascades. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s up and down I-5. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s in central Oregon.

THURSDAY:

Scattered showers return! Expect wet pavement from the coast to the Coast Range and into the Willamette Valley. Snow falls above 3,500′ in the Cascades. Passes will be snow covered in the afternoon. Rain and snow showers are possible in central Oregon the second half of Thursday. Snow showers hold off until late Thursday in the Blue and Wallowas. Rain transitions to snow late Thursday over Siskiyou Summit.

FRIDAY:

Scattered showers continue. Expect wet weather at times and wet pavement up and down I-5. In the Cascades, Siskiyous and Blue Mountains, plan for winter driving conditions. You’ll run into snow and ice on roadways.

CHRISTMAS EVE:

Snow levels fall to about 1,500′-2,000′ late Friday and Saturday. Expect morning showers with snow mixing in down to the Cascade foothills. It looks like we’re drying out the second half of Christmas Eve, so evening travel should be mostly dry!

CHRISTMAS DAY:

We’ll enjoy a mix of sun and clouds on Christmas Day. It’ll be a chilly day with high temperatures in the upper 30s for the I-5 corridor. High temperatures will be in the low-30s in central Oregon. There’s a slight chance of showers developing, we’ll keep you posted!