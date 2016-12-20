‘Harry Potter bandit’ nabbed in Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The so-called “Harry Potter bandit,” believed to be responsible for robbing 6 banks, was arrested last week at his home in Mill Creek, Washington.

Caleb Andrew Dierlam was taken into custody for allegedly robbing an Umpqua Bank in Lynnwood, Washington on July 25. Investigators also believe the 20-year-old robbed banks in Washington on August 25, September 9 and October 11 before hitting 2 banks in Gresham and Beaverton on November 8.

He appeared in federal court in Seattle on December 20.

Authorities said Dierlam may be connected to others and the investigation continues.