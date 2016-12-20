Google releases top searches of 2016

(MEDIA GENERAL) — Google has released its top searches of 2016 and this summer’s “Pokemon Go” craze tops the list when looking at searches across the globe. In the United States, no other subject was searched more than Powerball.

The top five global searches were as follows:

1. ‘Pokemon Go’

“Pokemon Go,” the free-to-play smartphone game that sends players hiking around cities looking for Pokemon, topped the list of Google searches in 2016. The app was launched in July and its popularity skyrocketed in the weeks that followed.

2. iPhone 7

Unveiled in September and touted as the most powerful iPhone yet, the iPhone 7 was the second-most searched term globally on Google.

3. Donald Trump

Donald Trump’s unprecedented run for president in 2016 had people across the globe Googling the now president-elect’s name.

4. Prince

Prince’s shocking death in April sent droves of people to Google. Widely acclaimed as one of the most inventive musicians of his era, Prince broke through in the late 1970s with “Wanna Be Your Lover” and soared with albums “1999” and “Purple Rain.” He died at his home in suburban Minneapolis on April 21, 2016. He was 57.

5. Powerball

2016 saw the largest Powerball jackpot in the lottery’s history so it’s no surprise that Powerball was among the top global Google searches and No. 1 in the U.S. The $1.6 billion jackpot on Jan. 13, 2016 was split three ways.

When narrowed down to the U.S., Prince was the second-most searched term behind Powerball.

Hurricane Matthew made the list at No. 3 followed by “Pokemon Go” and the online multiplayer game “Slither.io” to round out the top five.

