Ex-LOHS student charged with tossing Molotov cocktail

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KOIN) – A former Lake Oswego High School student now faces charges for throwing a Molotov cocktail into a house more than 2 years ago.

Travis Toal is charged with 3 counts of first-degree arson, 2 counts of unlawful manufacture of a destructive device and 3 counts of recklessly endangering another person.

On June 18, 2014, someone threw a Molotov cocktail into a house in the 4000 block of Upper Drive while the family inside slept.

“Fortunately, the device was not very effective; the family woke up and was able to extinguish the fire,” the agency said at the time in a prepared statement.

Motives for the alleged incident have not been disclosed by police and it remains unknown if Toal knew the family.

Toal, who is now a 20-year-old junior at the University of Southern California, had a 3.85 GPA at Lake Oswego High. While there he was a school newspaper reporter and co-anchor for their school newscast, his family said in an affadavit.

At USC, he’s in the marching band and participated on the USC ski team.

“I have never witnessed, nor am I aware of Travis ever threatening or hurting anyone in the past,” his family wrote in the affidavit. “To the contrary, he is respectful of authority and a caring, responsible and sensitive individual.”

Toal’s attorney, Steven L. Myers, is asking the court to release his client on personal recognizance or conditions release. If neither are granted, Myers is seeking a bail reduction.

He currently remains in the Clackamas County Jail.