Charges filed in shooting of apartment managers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Just hours after attending a court hearing where he learned he would be evicted, a 65-year-old man walked into his apartment office with a .357 revolver and shot two employees, prosecutors allege.

Reynaldo Diaz Cabrera remains in the Multnomah County Detention Center. He is now charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

Prosecutor Samuel Y. Leineweber wrote in court documents that Doris Bray had been shot in the arm and chest and Bill Maddrell had been shot in the arm. Police tell us that Maddrell and Bray were managers at the Cascadian Terrace Apartments Cabrera was being evicted from.

Maddrell told police that Cabrera came in to the manager’s office and “without saying a word” shot the two managers, according to Leineweber’s court filings. Detectives were able to view security footage from the apartment complex, which shows Cabrera walk up to the manager’s office, point a gun at it, and then walk away.

Police also learned discovered that Cabrera shot the front apartment doors of two residents who testified against him. Neither of those residents was injured. Officers took Cabrera into custody a short distance from the apartment complex and officers recovered a .357 revolver. The weapon had four empty shell casings in it and two live rounds, according Leineweber.

“Cabrera admitted to Portland Police Detective Paul Dolbey that he was angry about being evicted earlier in the day and that Maddrell, Bray, and two other residents had testified against him at the hearing,” Leineweber wrote.

Cabrera said that he knew shooting these people was wrong but he would not apologize, records show.