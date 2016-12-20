Berlin attack has Portland Saturday Market on guard

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’ve put off your holiday shopping, you’re not alone. The Portland Saturday Market is in the midst of its annual “Festival of the Last Minute,” operating everyday through Christmas Eve.

But the Berlin truck attack that left 12 dead at a market and another 48 injured has some concerned about security in Portland.

More than 150 vendors are here this week and things are operating as usual, but officials said they are keeping their eyes open.

Some vendors said the threat of terrorism will not deter them from doing business. The market has its own security guards and park rangers plus security from the Oregon Liquor Control Commission.

“We are as prepared as we can be,” market manager Reid Decker told KOIN 6 News.

Shoppers also said they won’t live in fear nor will they let it dampen their Christmas spirit.

The market is open through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve.