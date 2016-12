PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Amtrak train and a semi truck collided on Hwy 99E between Canby and Oregon City Tuesday.

The train was carrying 281 passengers but there were no injuries, according to the Canby fire department. The truck was hauling wood chips.

Diesel fuel from the truck was spilled onto the track and contractors were called to clear it up so the train could safely move away.

South End Road was closed while the crash was cleared but has since reopened.