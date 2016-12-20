Activists push for more safety measures on SE Division

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A lot of Portlanders are still concerned about safety on SE Division Street, especially for pedestrians.

Local activists say too many people have died this year, especially on outer Division. Earlier this month, 2 people were killed on the same day when they were hit by cars.

Activists say people are in danger because there are a lot of pedestrians in the area.

Rosaling Hui, editor of the Portland Chinese Times, said 2 elderly people from their community have died in recent years in that area.

“This is an immigration-concentrated area, very diversified, and we do hope that the city if they want to do something, all this tragedy can be preventable.” Hui said.

They are asking for road signs in several languages because of the high concentration of immigrants int he area and more lighting and crosswalks.