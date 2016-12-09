Icy car towed? Here’s why and how to get it back

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Bureau of Transportation has been towing away cars left abandoned on Portland roads during this week’s winter storm.

Drivers who get stuck trying to make it up hills or along snowy, icy roads sometimes leave their car right where it stops or pull over and walk away.

“These abandoned vehicles are really a threat to public safety and everyone needs to take that really seriously,” Dylan Rivera with PBOT said.

Rivera says abandoned cars are only towed after they are given tickets by parking enforcement workers who tag along with snow plow drivers in winter conditions.

They target cars blocking travel lanes or even those pulled over if they’re along busy streets and snow plow routes.

“Most folks would get a citation for preventing free passage is what its called,” Rivera said. “That’s $80 in the bail amount for that.”

There is also a $168 city-wide towing fee and fees for storage.

To find out exactly how to get your car back, call the police auto records towing hot line at 503.823.0044.

“Give them the license plate number, they can tell you exactly how to recover your vehicle,” Rivera said. “And they should be able to help you find out some information what the citations are and what the storage fees would be.”