2016: Year in Review

2016: The Best of the Best

Jugglers, a miracle baby, a boat in a forest and dragon racers are just some of the stories in the 2016 KOIN Photojournalists Year-End feature, December 31, 2016 (KOIN)

2016 KOIN 6 Photographer Special

Cowboy Dwane Ehmer, of Irrigon Ore., rides his horse at Malheur National Wildlife Refuge Friday, Jan. 8, 2016, near Burns, Ore. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Top KOIN.com stories from 2016

From the Malheur takeover and its trial to the Magna Carta’s appearance in Portland, these are the biggest news stories out of Oregon in 201…

Smoke rises as firefighters battle a blaze after a gas explosion in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. (AP Photo/Don Ryan)

Photos: Top Oregon moments from 2016

There was no shortage of news in Oregon this year — from an armed standoff near Burns to tornadoes along the coast and an explosion in the …

(Clockwise from top) Muhammad Ali, David Bowie, Prince, Glenn Frey, Antonin Scalia and John Glenn were among those we lost in 2016 (AP photos)

Photos: In Memoriam – 2016

As years go, 2016 took many well known figures who shaped the world, entertainment, sports, technology, education, space and all facets of l…

Lucy smiles, October 13, 2016 (sevenrayscrystal)

Photos: Top Pet Walk Forecast 2016

There’s Tango & Blue and Patchy and Bebe and Wartaw. These are literally just a few of the fantastic pictures you shared of your pets. We lo…

