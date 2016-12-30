2016: The Best of the Best
Each year comes in with great promise and hope. Each year goes out with memories attached to great, good, bad and horrible events. This is t…
2016 KOIN 6 Photographer Special
Jugglers, a miracle baby, a boat in a forest and dragon racers are just some of the stories in the 2016 KOIN Photojournalists Year-End featu…
Top KOIN.com stories from 2016
From the Malheur takeover and its trial to the Magna Carta’s appearance in Portland, these are the biggest news stories out of Oregon in 201…
Photos: Top Oregon moments from 2016
There was no shortage of news in Oregon this year — from an armed standoff near Burns to tornadoes along the coast and an explosion in the …
Weather events that made Portlanders crazy in 2016
Oregonians often have a love/hate relationship with weather. Whether the weather is cold, rainy, snowy or hot, Oregonians have opinions. The…
Chimp, parrot, Nora: Top animal stories of 2016
Humans got plenty of attention for monkeying around in 2016, but some cute, spunky and downright devious animals also made headlines. Here a…
Look: Our favorite ‘Portland’ stories of 2016
Sasquatch worked as a crossing guard. The Poopmaster 6000 cleaned our streets. A tiny house hotel was built. Check out our list of stories t…
‘Birdie’ Sanders leads 2016 Oregon political moments
From Birdie Sanders to the election of Portland Mayor-elect Ted Wheeler, we’ve recapped the biggest political stories of 2016 that took plac…
Photos: In Memoriam – 2016
As years go, 2016 took many well known figures who shaped the world, entertainment, sports, technology, education, space and all facets of l…
Photos: Top Pet Walk Forecast 2016
There’s Tango & Blue and Patchy and Bebe and Wartaw. These are literally just a few of the fantastic pictures you shared of your pets. We lo…
A look at some of 2016’s most inspiring sports moments
We watch sports to see who wins and loses, but also to be inspired — and 2016 offered plenty of examples of the latter.
2016 in review: Tragic stories that made headlines
From mass shootings to natural disasters, a look back at some of the tragic stories that made headlines in 2016.