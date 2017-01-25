14 protesters arrested after blocking TriMet, traffic
Protesters twice disrupted City Council on Wednesday, the same day a group announced they would disrupt the entire city with protests over w…
Families ‘could end up on street’ as rent is doubled
Families living at a Northeast Portland apartment complex have learned their rent is about to double. It’s an issue that new Portland Commis…
Schools work on plans to make up for snow days
In Oregon, students must be in school for at least 900 hours while Washington requires 180 days of instruction.
Officer injured while rescuing person from hotel fire
A police officer was injured while working to rescue a person who was in a Portland hotel when a fire broke out Wednesday, officials said. T…
Lawsuit: Girl molested by Portland youth club volunteer
The Boy and Girls Club of Metropolitan Portland faces a $1 million lawsuit alleging the organization failed to prevent a teen volunteer from…
Belgians, Dutch opposing Trump’s anti-abortion plan
Belgium is joining the Netherlands in backing the creation of an international fund to finance access to birth control, abortion and sex edu…
Lillard, McColllum lead Trail Blazers over Lakers 105-98
Damian Lillard scored 24 points and the Trail Blazers beat the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night, capping Portland’s celebration of the …
Facebook combats fake news with new ‘trending’ formula
Facebook is updating its “trending” feature that highlights hot topics on its social networking site, part of its effort to root out the kin…
Keizer mom indicted on more charges after son’s death
An Oregon woman charged in the strangulation death of her 12-year-old son has been indicted on additional charges of murder by abuse and cri…
Woman nearly carjacked after stopping for dummy in road
A sheriff’s office says a woman narrowly escaped being carjacked after spotting what she thought was a child sitting in the middle of the ro…
Portland, Beaverton to remain ‘sanctuary cities’
Both Portland and Beaverton declared themselves to be sanctuary cities and both say any federal money lost is worth maintaining the values o…
Official: Mexico’s president ‘considering’ scrapping US trip
A senior government official says Mexico’s president is “considering” canceling next week’s visit to Washington following President Donald T…
Disaster declaration for Oregon counties after storms
President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration Wednesday in Josephine and Lane Counties following severe winter storms in December.
Photos: Mary Tyler Moore through the years
A look at Mary Tyler Moore, the star of TV’s beloved “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” whose comic realism helped revolutionize the depiction of w…
Shaking, quaking: 317 years since Cascadia rumbled
The Oregon Office of Emergency Management is taking the anniversary as an opportunity to remind Oregonians to be prepared with a 2 week plan…
LaVoy Finicum’s death, one year later
LaVoy Finicum’s widow and their children are planning to hold a meeting on Thursday in the same town, John Day, where he was headed on Janua…
Ex-massage therapist sentenced on sex abuse
Benjamin Thomas Collura pleaded guilty to 3 counts of 3rd-degree sexual abuse and one count of 2nd-degree sexual abuse. As part of the plea …
Website that advertised escort services sued in 4 states
New lawsuits have been filed in four states on behalf of women who say they were victimized as teenagers when they were sold for sex on an i…
‘Top Chef’ contestant search comes to Portland
Portland area chefs interested in being on the show can apply to attend a meet and greet with season 12 finalist and Departure executive che…
Actress Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80
Mary Tyler Moore, who came to prominence co-starring with Dick Van Dyke and then blazed a trail with her own show on CBS, died Wednesday. Sh…
Need an original V-Day gift? Try a hissing cockroach
Roses are red, violets are blue, how about having a roach named for you?
Longtime Blazers courtside fan recalls ’77 title
A memorable photograph, pictured above, depicts what could arguably be described as one of the most memorable moments in Trail Blazer histor…
Photos: 40th Anniversary of 1977 Blazers Championship
It’s been 40 years since the Portland Trail Blazers won their first and only NBA title, and to celebrate the anniversary, basketball greats …
Sandy bookkeeper who stole $70k gets prison
Paula Prosch took $1,145 the month she was hired in 2014 and as much as $13,600 in September 2015.
Creswell school officials caught mocking students
Creswell High School Principal Andy Bracco and Assistant Principal/Athletic Director Jordan Osborn were caught texting each other about stud…