Lars Larson a White House ‘Skype panelist’
Lars Larson, the nationally syndicated radio talk show host based at KXL in Portland, asked White House press secretary Sean Spicer a questi…
Wind Advisories and Winter Storm Watches have been issued for the Portland metro as cold air blasts through the gorge into the valley and we…
A hazing incident that resulted in a “life-altering” personal injury to a 20-year-old man is now at the center of an $8.47 million lawsuit a…
536 sockeye salmon returned to the Pelton Round Butte Hydroelectric Project.
Police arrested a 40-year-old Coos Bay woman accused of hurting a toddler.
The Portland Bureau of Transportation on Wednesday afternoon will detail its strategy for upcoming winter weather.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Self-driving car prototypes appear to be getting better at negotiating California streets and highways without a human ba…
NEW YORK (AP) — Hillary Clinton has a lot of plans for 2017, including some reflections on her stunning loss last fall to Donald Trump. The …
WASHINGTON (AP) — At some point in the coming months, the Federal Reserve is widely expected to resume raising interest rates. Just not quit…
Neil Gorsuch’s nomination was met with mixed reaction. On the Republican side, responses to the news were overwhelmingly positive. The annou…
Christine Getman, who is now 29, was not expected to live past the age of 2. When she was just 14 months old she was diagnosed with Spinal M…
State Department of Justice investigators concluded O’Dea wasn’t drunk, but records show contradictions.
Damian Lillard scored 27 points and the Portland Trail Blazers handed the Charlotte Hornets their fifth straight loss with a victory on Tues…
President Donald Trump nominated Neil Gorsuch, a fast-rising conservative judge with a writer’s flair, to the Supreme Court on Tuesday, a se…
A cold blast and another round of precipitation could cause another winter storm in Portland this week, and for many experiencing winter fat…
From married couples to mothers and daughters, President Donald Trump’s executive order banning refugees from certain countries has created …
Portland City Council to vote on ordinance that would require landlords to help pay moving costs for tenants evicted without cause or compel…
Trump’s executive order on business regulations resonated with Portland’s David Thompson, the CEO and founder of TEC Equipment, the largest …
Winter weather can mean dangerous waves for the coast. In fact, a father and son got swept away and were never seen again earlier in January…
A 48-year-old Tigard man has been arrested on suspicion of sexually exploiting a teen girl, according to the FBI. David E. Otto was booked i…
His wife called 911 and was taken to a hospital. Her condition is unknown.
A police report says a prominent Florida pastor was forced to run out of a house naked after a woman’s husband came home to find him having …
Oregon State Police launched a new school safety tip line called SafeOregon on Tuesday. It’s designed to allow students, teachers or other m…
Sen. Elizabeth Steiner Hayward, D-Beaverton, will introduce new legislation on Wednesday to raise the age of sale for all tobacco products t…
Oregon’s most recent Republican governor Victor Atiyeh would have opposed President Trump’s executive order to ban immigrants and refugees f…