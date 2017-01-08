Kate Brown takes the oath of office as Oregon's 38th governor, January 9, 2017 (KOIN)

Kate Brown sworn in as Oregon governor

Kate Brown, who ascended to the governor’s chair when John Kitzhaber resigned in February 2015, was elected in November to complete his term…

Lily Collins arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Photos: 2017 Golden Globes Red Carpet

The pinks had it Sunday on the Golden Globes red carpet, from Ryan Michelle Bathe on the arm of hubby Sterling K. Brown to a stunning Lily C…

A garden ornament covered in snow in SE Salem, Sunday, January 8, 2017. (mailatmargies)

Photos: Snow and ice hit Oregon again

Snow and freezing rain fell in the Portland metro area and greater Willamette Valley on January 7 and 8. Dozens of crashes were reported acr…