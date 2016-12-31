How to stay safe with a cold start to 2017
The Portland Bureau of Transportation usually has a skeleton crew on New Year’s Eve, but extra staff have been called in to deal with the tr…
PDX officials warn of NYE drunk driving dangers
People across the world will be celebrating the New Year on Saturday night, but after the ball drops, it’s one of the most dangerous times t…
‘M.A.S.H.’ star William Christopher dies at 84
“M.A.S.H.” star William Christopher has died. He was 84. Christopher’s agent Robert Malcom said the actor died at 5:10 a.m. Saturday at his …
Need a lift? Ride TriMet free on New Year’s Eve
Those who want a free lift home after a night of partying on New Year’s Eve can rely on TriMet. All services are free after 8 p.m. on Saturd…
Investigation continues in officer involved shooting
The Christmas Day shooting involved officers and deputies from several agencies and left one Oregon State Trooper seriously injured.
Photos: In Memoriam – 2016
As years go, 2016 took many well known figures who shaped the world, entertainment, sports, technology, education, space and all facets of l…
Pita Pit employees save tips to give back
The Oregon City Pita Pit staff all agreed to forego their November tips, saving $600 with a matching contribution from the owner. They donat…
Photos: Celebrating 2017 around the world
As 2016 draws to a close, revelers around the world are bidding a weary adieu to a year filled with political surprises, prolonged conflicts…
Arctic Blast brings coldest temperatures in years
The last time the Portland airport recorded an overnight low below 10 degrees was in February 1989.
Top places Portlanders took Lyft to this year
Lyft has become a popular way to get around in major US cities, including Portland.
New Year’s attack on packed Istanbul club leaves 39 dead
ISTANBUL (AP) — An assailant believed to have been dressed in a Santa Claus costume opened fire at a crowded nightclub in Istanbul during Ne…
Pair suspected of stealing from store manager
The woman distracted the store clerk while the man went into the back office and took the items, then they left.
Woman’s body pulled from Willamette Channel
Detectives are conducting a death investigation and are working to identify the woman.
Teenage boy hit and killed by train in Keizer
A Portland and Western Railroad trail reported hitting a person on the tracks on Friday, December 30. The teenager was pronounced dead at th…
Top KOIN.com stories from 2016
From the Malheur takeover and its trial to the Magna Carta’s appearance in Portland, these are the biggest news stories out of Oregon in 201…
2016: The Best of the Best
Each year comes in with great promise and hope. Each year goes out with memories attached to great, good, bad and horrible events. This is t…
Car crashes into Happy Valley Taco Bell
The car crashed into the side of the restaurant, causing significant structural damage.
Make a New Year’s resolution and stick with it, here’s how
Making a New Year’s resolution and sticking to it is easier said than done. Here’s what you need to succeed in 2017.
Alabama cruises past Washington in Peach Bowl
The top-ranked Crimson Tide scored 10 points off turnovers, including Ryan Anderson’s interception return for a touchdown late in the first …
Trump says he doesn’t trust computers as he rings in 2017
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump says that “no computer is safe” when it comes to keeping information private, expressin…
Video: Biggest news in Oregon of 2016
The Malheur standoff was one of the top stories of the year — Ken Boddie covers that and many other stories that got Oregonians talking.
Charlie Hales bids farewell: ‘City in good hands’
Charlie Hales bid farewell to City Hall on Friday with a tribute to Portland, the people that live here and the diverse, open-mindedness of …
AP New Year’s poll: Americans ready to bid farewell to 2016
NEW YORK (AP) — Emotionally wrenching politics, foreign conflicts and shootings at home took a toll on Americans in 2016, but they are enter…
Woman missing since Tuesday, house left a mess
Merrilee Cooley was last seen on Tuesday, and relatives say it’s not normal for her to just wander off. Family members believe there is some…
2016 KOIN 6 Photographer Special
Jugglers, a miracle baby, a boat in a forest and dragon racers are just some of the stories in the 2016 KOIN Photojournalists Year-End featu…