Flood watch — get ready for heavy rain Tuesday
The National Weather Service said the heaviest rain is expected along the coast and Cascades, but the Willamette Valley could get 2 to 4 inc…
Friends remember 12-year-old killed in Keizer
Candles, flowers, balloons and friends gathered outside the apartment complex where 12-year-old Caden Berry was found dead on January 14. Hi…
Who are the 8 richest people? All men, mostly Americans
LONDON (AP) — The eight individuals who own as much as half of the rest of the planet are all men, and have largely made their fortunes in t…
Inauguration in sight, Trump continues Twitter assault
NEW YORK (AP) — His inauguration days away, President-elect Donald Trump is continuing to lash out at critics in the intelligence community …
Body found in rubble of Vancouver strip mall fire
A barber shop and convenience store in Vancouver were destroyed by a fire on Sunday morning, officials say. Officials initially did not beli…
Man, child swept out to sea near Floras Lake
The Coast Guard and other crews are searching for the man and child, who were swept away around 1 p.m. Sunday, January 15.
Lawmakers host Portland rally to protect Obamacare
On Sunday, Oregon lawmakers held a rally in Portland at the Self Enhancement, Inc. Gymnasium to show support for the Affordable Care Act, wh…
Photos: Martin Luther King 1956-1968
Rarely seen photos of Martin Luther King during the Civil Rights movement between 1956-1968
Sodaville home destroyed by fire from cigarette
Lebanon Fire District investigators believe the fire was started by an improperly extinguished cigarette which was dumped in a bucket of cig…
Obama on ’60 Minutes’ talks Israel, Trump
Obama acknowledged it’s been an “unusual” transition, adding, “I suspect the president-elect would agree with that.”
Keizer mom charged with murder in death of preteen son
The mother of a 12-year-old boy has been charged with murder after authorities found the preteen boy’s body in a Keizer apartment.
Flooding threat looms as temperatures climb to 50s
The threat of flooding looms this week as temperatures are expected to climb into the low 50s by Wednesday.
LaVoy Finicum widow to hold meeting in John Day
“It is the anniversary of my husband’s death. We want to continue with his mission,” Jeanette Finicum told The Associated Press. “The people…
Oregon band fights to trademark name: ‘The Slants’
The Oregon-based group has spent years locked in a First Amendment battle with the government, which refuses to register a trademark for the…
One dead, 2 injured in Oregon house fire
One person is dead and two others sustained injuries in a house fire in a rural area in southwestern Oregon.
Trump: Brexit ‘a great thing,’ EU to continue to break apart
“People, countries want their own identity and the UK wanted its own identity,” Trump said in an interview with London’s The Sunday Times an…
Trump team considers relocating White House media corps
Routine media access to the White House could be a thing of the past under Donald Trump’s presidency, with top officials of the incoming adm…
8 interesting facts about past presidential inaugurations
Which two presidents have taken the oath four times? And did one president’s inaugural address directly lead to his death?
Exhaustion sets in as emergency shelters continue
Several new emergency shelters have opened in Portland as the city’s most vulnerable seek warmth from the ongoing frigid temperatures, which…
Unsmother your drains before snow melts, rains come
The combination of heavy snow then heavy rain is a recipe for serious flooding. But there is something you can do now to minimize the effect…
Oregon’s largest apple grower sold to Wash. business
A family-owned fruit company in Washington has purchased Oregon’s largest grower and packer of fresh apples.
Bend school bus crashes while transporting ski team
No injuries have been reported following a crash involving a school bus carrying the Bend High School cross country ski team that struck two…
Man elected by Americans is president they’ll get
The immense responsibilities of the office and the daunting decisions that await Trump when he takes office Friday have not appeared to chan…
‘Portlandia’ will end in 2018
Portland’s iconic television series ‘Portlandia’ is set to wind down in 2018.
Older couple dies in murder-suicide in Turner
An older couple was found dead inside their home in Turner early Saturday morning in what the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said is a murde…