Super Sunday: A lot of moisture in Pacific Northwest
Weather models are trending to lower snow amounts for our Sunday into Monday. Weather model averages around 1 to 4 inches near Portland with…
Wet weather closes Multnomah County roads
It didn’t take long for wet weather to cause road problems in Multnomah County on Sunday afternoon.
Car cut in half during Gresham crash
A car was cut in half during a crash in Gresham on Sunday around 6 a.m.
Man faces homicide charge in January hit-run
A 24-year-old man faces vehicular homicide charges after an early January hit-and-run in Vancouver led to the death of one of the pedestrian…
Oregon band teacher faces child sexual abuse charges
A 34-year-old middle school band teacher in western Oregon is facing multiple felony child sexual abuse charges.
Woman critically hurt in 2-alarm apartment blaze
One woman was critically injured and 2 others slightly injured when fire erupted in an apartment complex near Reed College early Sunday morn…
Super Bowl 51: Patriots have experience over Falcons
One edge the New England Patriots have over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday’s Super Bowl can’t be denied: experience. It’s a factor never to b…
Hawaii to legalize prostitution?
There’s a controversial proposal that would legalize prostitution in Hawaii between consenting adults.
Trump loses federal appeal; travel ban blocked
A federal appeals court on Sunday denied the Justice Department’s request for an immediate reinstatement of President Donald Trump’s ban on …
Emergency psychiatric services now available in Portland
After a long period of planning and construction, the Unity Center for Behavioral Health has opened its doors to those who may be experienci…
Colorado’s pot lessons: Prepare for no help, a lot of smell
Don’t delay. Don’t expect help. And get used to the smell.
Oregon lawmaker proposes rent stabilization system
Rep. Karin Power suggested rent stabilization that would allow local leaders to design rent policies that best fit their community.
Iranian baby to be treated at OHSU for heart problem
The 4-month-old Iranian baby who became a focal point in the opposition to President Trump’s travel ban will be treated at OHSU for a life-t…
Milo Yiannopoulos determined to speak in Berkeley
The Breitbart editor says he is planning on returning to Berkeley to give the speech he was unable to deliver earlier this week when chaos b…
Judge derided by Trump known as conservative jurist
The judge made the most high-profile ruling of his tenure Friday when he temporarily invalidated Trump’s ban on travel to the U.S. from seve…
Portland cafes join national ACLU fundraiser
Several Portland companies are participating, including Stumptown Coffee Roasters, Either/Or Cafe, Pizza Jerk, Sizzie Pie and more.
Visa holders rush to board flights to US amid reprieve
Those who could travel immediately were being urged to do so because of uncertainty over whether the Justice Department would be granted an …
First of 3 Nevada Bundy trials to begin Monday
Trial begins Monday in Las Vegas for six men — the first of a trio of proceedings for 17 defendants that will later include Nevada cattleman…
American Humane: Report clears ‘A Dog’s Purpose’
Despite the controversy, the feel-good film that had been pegged to open in the mid-$20-million range still managed to earn an estimated $18…
Measure aims to end daylight saving time in Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A state senator is pushing to eliminate daylight saving time in Washington. KOMO reports ( http://bit.ly/2jXNX5e ) tha…
Game On! Tailgate crab rolls recipe
If you’re looking for something tasty to feed your friends while watching the Big Game, this is a great option.
Falcons reflect on journey from Signing Day to Super Bowl
High school football players dream of it on National Signing Day, but only a lucky few make it all the way to the Super Bowl.
US suspends enforcement of travel ban, DOJ appeals
The appeal cites a “basic principle that an alien seeking initial admission to the United States requests a privilege and has no constitutio…
Tiny houses a game changer for big game tailgating
These high-end, 300-square-foot houses are changing the way fans tailgate at the big game for the better.
Ferrell leads Mavericks to win over Trail Blazers
Former Blazers guard Wesley Matthews added 27 points for the Mavericks.