Women’s March on Portland ‘easily’ one of city’s largest
More than 52,000 people RSVP’d to participate in the Women’s March on Portland, which could become the biggest demonstration the city has ev…
Legions of women flooded streets and city squares from Sydney to South Carolina on Saturday, marching in solidarity as a show of empowerment…
A military court will weigh the real-world consequences of President Donald Trump’s fiery rhetoric as Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl argues he can’…
The Women’s March on Portland was “easily” one of the city’s largest events, according to police who were out in full force Saturday to make…
After nearly 10 years of being on the lam, authorities in Mexico arrested the man accused of killing a deputy with the Marion County Sheriff…
As night falls on the East Coast, thousands of protesters from the Women’s March on Washington are still marching through the city’s streets…
Crowds moved through downtown Portland and protesters burned American flags hours after President Donald Trump’s inauguration. Earlier in th…
The planned protest began peacefully Friday afternoon, but the tone of the event changed when police said protesters began throwing “rocks, …
Oregon State Police are investigating a fatal crash near I-205 and Stafford Road. KOIN 6 News learned the crash was reported at 4:01 a.m. on…
Five people were arrested during Inauguration Day protests Friday in downtown Portland, according to Portland Police Bureau. The planned pro…
Six carefully selected scientists have entered a man-made dome on a remote Hawaii volcano as part of a human-behavior study that could help …
Protesters set fires and hurled bricks in a daylong assault on the city hosting Donald Trump’s inauguration, registering their rage against …
In an opening salvo against “Obamacare,” President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday night that appears aimed squarely at undoin…
An 18-year-old was arrested on Inauguration Day for his alleged role in Portland’s anti-Trump protests following the presidential election i…
Protesters registered their rage against the new president Friday in a chaotic confrontation with police who used pepper spray and stun gren…
Robert Covington scored 22 points and made two 3-pointers in the final 40 seconds to lead the streaking Philadelphia 76ers to a come-from-be…
Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday, taking the helm of a deeply divided nation and putting Republic…
People in the downtown Portland area shared their thoughts for President Donald Trump in the hours after he was inaugurated January 20, 2017…
Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday, putting Republicans in control of the White House for the first…
The Republican-led Senate overwhelmingly confirmed the two retired Marine generals President Donald Trump tapped to run the Pentagon and sec…
A transcript of Donald Trump’s inaugural address, delivered Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, after his swearing-in as the 45th president of the United…
Far fewer people attended President Donald Trump’s inauguration Friday than his predecessor’s swearing-in eight years ago.
A police spokesperson said the officers were dispatched to the area of East Burnside and Southeast 176th Place shortly before 5 a.m. on Frid…
For the last two years, Mikel Bremner has represented Milwaukie High School at the state wrestling tournament. But there’s still one thing m…
The Tangent Fire Department said they went to the scene of the crash just after 10 p.m. Thursday at 31700 Highway 34. The driver was the onl…