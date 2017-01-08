Kate Brown sworn in as Oregon governor
Kate Brown, who ascended to the governor’s chair when John Kitzhaber resigned in February 2015, was elected in November to complete his term…
Metro area thaws, road conditions improve
Portland schools are closed and many others are delayed as freezing rain advisories are in place until 10 a.m. for east metro, west hills.
Photos: 2017 Golden Globes Red Carpet
The pinks had it Sunday on the Golden Globes red carpet, from Ryan Michelle Bathe on the arm of hubby Sterling K. Brown to a stunning Lily C…
2 killed in crash as kidnap suspect chased on Hwy 201
A woman who may have been kidnapped in Ontario was killed in the crash.
Airport shooting suspect makes initial court appearance
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Iraq war veteran held in the fatal shooting of five people inside Fort Lauderdale’s airport answered questi…
Trump son-in-law Kushner to take senior White House role
President-elect Donald Trump’s influential son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will join the White House as a senior adviser, according to two people…
2 attacked at Corvallis library with baseball bat
Corvallis police arrested a man accused of hitting two people with a baseball bat.
Zupan’s closing Belmont store after 20 years
Zupan’s Markets is closing its Belmont store after 20 years of service, the company announced.
Photos: Snow and ice hit Oregon again
Snow and freezing rain fell in the Portland metro area and greater Willamette Valley on January 7 and 8. Dozens of crashes were reported acr…
Trump predicts all Cabinet picks will win confirmation
NEW YORK (AP) — Facing a week of high-profile tests for his administration-in-waiting, President-elect Donald Trump predicted Monday that al…
Parents, save up: Cost of raising a child is more than $233K
WASHINGTON (AP) — Expecting a baby? Congratulations! Better put plenty of money in your savings account. The Department of Agriculture says …
Trump mentioned early and often at Golden Globes
Donald Trump was not in attendance at the Golden Globes, but he was there in spirit — or more precisely, as the target of a slew of politica…
Long-distance birdie call: Sex-crazed pipers travel for tail
WASHINGTON (AP) — You fly more than 100 miles for love. You get rejected. You fly another 100 miles. Another rejection. And another. That’s …
17 arrested over Kardashian West jewelry heist in Paris
PARIS (AP) — French police arrested 17 people Monday in the October theft of more than $10 million worth of jewelry from Kim Kardashian West…
Video: Ice on MAX overhead wires creates sparks
Winter weather caused some tricky travel in the Portland metro area, and ice that accumulated on overhead wires created sparks that a KOIN 6…
As freezing rain falls, travel gets more treacherous
The Oregon State Police and various county sheriffs have all urged motorists to stay home, or at least off the roads unless it’s an absolute…
Pistons outlast Trail Blazers in double-overtime
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit a 3-pointer with 9.4 seconds left and the Detroit Pistons outlasted the Portland Trail Blazers 125-124 in doubl…
Winter weather brings down trees in metro area
Winter weather has resulted in trees coming down in the Portland metro area. A tree and wires fell on an RV in Tigard overnight on Sunday. O…
ODOT tests salt on icy, frozen Portland roads
As ice crept over the roads of Oregon on Saturday and Sunday, road crews were testing the effectiveness of salt in treating frozen streets.
Lebanon Fire District battles icy roads on way to fire
The Lebanon Fire District battled icy roads while responding to a house fire on Sunday morning, officials said. Crews had to use extra cauti…
Man hit while sitting on MAX tracks critically hurt
He had been walking across Burnside onto the tracks when he tripped and fell. Then, he sat there for several minutes until he was eventually…
Company wants its hard-to-kill GMO grass deregulated
Federal agriculture officials could decide this week to give up its oversight of a spreading grass that was engineered to resist an herbicid…
No pants MAX ride postponed due to winter weather
The PDX No Pants MAX Ride has returned for 2017, but the event was postponed Sunday due to freezing rain and icy temperatures. It will be he…
One arrested after Salem man stabbed in his home
Roberto Chacon, 27, was arrested in connection with the stabbing. He faces charges of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, burgla…
Man dies in camper trailer fire in NE Portland
Portland Fire & Rescue crews rushed to the area of NE 72nd and Killingsworth to battle the blaze. The cause of the fire has yet to be determ…