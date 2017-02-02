PBOT salt use seems to pass early test
On Wednesday, Portland Commissioner Dan Saltzman and officials with PBOT said they would use 100 tons of rock salt in specific areas for thi…
Gresham mom guilty but insane for killing son
Dianne Davidoff, who shot and killed her teenage son in their Gresham home in 2015, was found guilty except for insanity on Friday.
Man found in Coweeman River was shot to death
Clark Edward Calquhoun was reported missing on January 6, but the Rainier, Washington resident was last seen December 28. The body of the 53…
Advertisement
US judge temporarily blocks Trump’s travel ban
State Attorney General Bob Ferguson said this week that the travel ban significantly harms residents and effectively mandates discrimination…
30 cars crash on icy I-5 in Portland
No one was seriously injured in the pileup on I-5 at Capitol Highway that began around 2:30 a.m.
2nd-grade teacher faces rape, sodomy charges
Rohan Cordy, who teaches at Holley Elementary School, is accused of 5 sex crimes plus supplying alcohol to a minor.
Landlords to sue Portland tenant ordinance
A group representing landlords plans to file a lawsuit Monday challenging a unanimously-passed Portland City Council ordinance that would ma…
Neighbors push back on transitional housing proposal
Aloha residents are worried about a transitional housing project proposed in their neighborhood that would be run by the same non-profit who…
Jolley becomes 1st state champ in Sherwood wrestling history
Sherwood High School has produced its share of Oregon’s finest wrestlers to ever compete on the mat.
Dry Cleaning Package Thief strikes in Portland
In surveillance video released by the Portland Police Bureau Friday, a man carrying what appears to be dry cleaning walks up to a house in P…
Photos: Icy, windy Friday morning
Freezing rain made roads treacherous Friday morning.
Nanny donates part of liver to save baby’s life
Kiersten Miles had only known the Rosko family, of Jackson, for three weeks when she learned that baby Talia had a serious disease that coul…
Insurance company sued over Civic Stadium fire
The Eugene Civic Alliance has sued its insurance carrier for more than $325,000 after the burning of Civic Stadium.
Hosting a Super Bowl party? You’re liable
If you’re serving at your Super Bowl party, you’ll want to keep a close eye on your guests. An Oregon law says you could be held liable if t…
Latest: Minnesota AG reacts to ruling blocking travel ban
A federal judge in Seattle has temporarily blocked President Donald Trump’s ban on people from seven predominantly Muslim countries.
Lawsuit: Client beaten by Medford counselor
An Oregon man is suing an addiction-treatment service for $2 million, alleging he was beaten by a counselor whose nickname as a mixed martia…
Halftime toilet flush myth: True or false?
The Portland Bureau of Environmental Services wants to set the record straight.
Missing 77-year-old Vancouver woman found safe
Barbara Secord was found safe and was reunited with her family on Friday afternoon, Vancouver police said.
Travel ban prevents sick baby from entering U.S.
Four-month-old Fatemeh Reshad was all set to travel to the U.S. from Iran with her mother to have an operation that will save her life. That…
Go Red: Friday focuses on women’s heart health
Go Red for Women is a national campaign spearheaded by the American Heart Association to help raise awareness about heart disease in women.
City Council passes ordinance on tenant relocation
The Portland City Council is hearing testimony Thursday from Portlanders on a resolution to add relocation assistance for “involuntary displ…
Massacre? Jokes fly in city known for car-eating sinkhole
The “massacre” that never happened has Bowling Green in the national news again — something that hasn’t happened since a sinkhole swallowed …
Zoologists say dead whale in Norway full of plastic bags
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norwegian zoologists have found about 30 plastic bags and other plastic waste in the stomach of a beaked whale th…
Trier leads No. 5 Arizona past Oregon State, 71-54
Allonzo Trier scored 18 points and No. 5 Arizona roared to life in the second half to defeat Oregon State 71-54 on Thursday night.
Reward offered for info in Merrilee Cooley murder
Merrilee Cooley was found dead in her car after going missing under suspicious circumstances. She was reported missing on December 28, 2016 …